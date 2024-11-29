Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,641 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $5,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 34.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 526,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,028,000 after purchasing an additional 134,575 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 155.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,668,000 after buying an additional 126,148 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,246,000 after buying an additional 116,300 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 971.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 101,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,978,000 after buying an additional 91,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 27.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 412,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,553,000 after acquiring an additional 88,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.75.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $507.95 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $209.31 and a 52-week high of $532.38. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $464.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.25.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.08%.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.



