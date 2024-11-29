Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) by 1,061.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,825 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 289.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 41,161 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 28,214 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 7.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

BAUG stock opened at $43.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.77.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

