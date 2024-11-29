Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 125.8% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 189,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after purchasing an additional 105,835 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 57,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 53,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 25,402 shares in the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 77,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 121,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFV opened at $53.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

