Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,601 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Oshkosh worth $4,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 5,563.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 547.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 26.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 9,922.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $171.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.14.

Oshkosh Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $112.77 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $93.34 and a 1 year high of $127.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.74. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.06. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.