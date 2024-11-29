Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 3,743 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 3.68% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Shares of BMAY opened at $40.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.73 and its 200 day moving average is $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $122.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.58.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

