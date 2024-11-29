Cerity Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,994 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 2.16% of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF worth $4,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period.

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FDMO opened at $71.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $232.54 million, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.11. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $50.12 and a 1-year high of $72.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.83.

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (FDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index large-cap US stocks selected for positive momentum signals. FDMO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

