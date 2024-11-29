Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 182,917 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,457,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,917 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.86% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $66,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 127.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4,406.5% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

APLE opened at $16.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $378.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 112.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on APLE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Read Our Latest Report on APLE

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.