Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,218,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,847 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.57% of Annaly Capital Management worth $64,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 209.9% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 107.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 31.8% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NLY opened at $19.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -283.14 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.86. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.11.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,714.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.