Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $64.36 Million Stock Holdings in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 757,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,975 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $64,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Weatherford International by 31.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 26.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on WFRD shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Weatherford International from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weatherford International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weatherford International news, EVP David John Reed sold 6,805 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $639,397.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 6,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $521,565.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,764.80. The trade was a 35.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Stock Up 0.7 %

Weatherford International stock opened at $82.54 on Friday. Weatherford International plc has a twelve month low of $77.00 and a twelve month high of $135.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 46.25% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Weatherford International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio is 14.04%.

Weatherford International Profile

(Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.