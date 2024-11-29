Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $66.87 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,356,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,226 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $66,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $48.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.64. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $49.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

