Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $68.04 Million Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,625,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,877 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $68,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 3,656,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,032,000 after purchasing an additional 100,305 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Valvoline by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,720,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,534,000 after buying an additional 94,673 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in Valvoline by 187.6% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,879,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,194,000 after buying an additional 1,226,000 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,232,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,560,000 after buying an additional 21,369 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,227,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,371,000 after acquiring an additional 96,615 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Valvoline

In other news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,261.50. This represents a 60.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Valvoline from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Valvoline from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Valvoline from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Valvoline from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Valvoline Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $40.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.46. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $48.26.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

