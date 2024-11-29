Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. Announces Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities

Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC) has recently disclosed the completion of a significant financial transaction in a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 22, 2024. The company entered into subscription agreements with investors for the sale of a total of 6,875,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $0.08 per share. This offering resulted in gross proceeds of about $550,000 for Charlie’s Holdings, Inc., which intends to utilize the funds for working capital needs.

The sale of equity securities, as detailed in the filing, was conducted under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, which exempts such transactions from being classified as a public offering. The company provided a subscription agreement form as an exhibit to the Form 8-K filing for further reference.

In the same filing, Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. confirmed that no securities were registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act. The Form 8-K also stated that these transactions with investors were not part of any public offering.

This report was signed by Ryan Stump, the Chief Operating Officer of Charlie’s Holdings, Inc., on November 26, 2024, in accordance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Investors and stakeholders in Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. will be keen on developments following this recent sale of equity securities, as the company moves forward with its working capital objectives.

The full details of the Form 8-K filing can be accessed on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website or through the company’s investor relations portal.

About Charlie’s

Charlie's Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes non-combustible nicotine-related, alternative alkaloid vapor, and hemp-derived vapor and edible products. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada.

