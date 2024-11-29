Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. BNP Paribas currently has $360.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $488.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $378.00.

Charter Communications Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $389.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $352.12 and its 200 day moving average is $328.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $236.08 and a 1 year high of $415.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 32.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.1% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 39.1% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Stories

