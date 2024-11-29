Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 335,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,600,000 after purchasing an additional 15,647 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1,020.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 51,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $181.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.79. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $143.28 and a 12 month high of $210.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.25. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The firm had revenue of $635.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CHKP. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $178.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.74.

View Our Latest Research Report on Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.