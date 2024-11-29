Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Receives $65.27 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.27.

CMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $62.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.99, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $43.66 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This represents a 4.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,023. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 53.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 235.8% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,688,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

