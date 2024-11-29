Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 51.5% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after buying an additional 17,774 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.9% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $371,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 9.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 337,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,368,000 after buying an additional 28,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,399,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,556,000 after buying an additional 16,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 300,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $31,152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at $11,704,740.96. This trade represents a 72.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 11,590 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $1,203,505.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,275.36. This represents a 61.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 543,513 shares of company stock worth $56,795,253. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHD

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $110.36 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.26 and a 52 week high of $113.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 50.67%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.