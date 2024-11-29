CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CI Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CI Financial

CI Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

CI Financial Company Profile

Shares of NYSE CIXXF opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.03. CI Financial has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $22.70.

(Get Free Report)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.