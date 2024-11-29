CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CI Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.
CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.
