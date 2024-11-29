Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Stock Price

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KSS. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett downgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.22.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Kohl’s

Kohl’s Stock Performance

NYSE:KSS opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.68. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 16,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $315,392.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,116.73. This represents a 10.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 9,196 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the third quarter worth $215,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,541,000 after purchasing an additional 91,608 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter worth $2,694,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 62,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.