Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,925 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,300 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.12% of Franklin Resources worth $12,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the third quarter worth $41,000. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $1,908,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,308,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,000,303.36. The trade was a 0.11 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc sold 8,467 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $369,923.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,020.11. This represents a 14.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,024 shares of company stock worth $1,051,375. Corporate insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.73.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

