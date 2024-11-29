Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,762 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $11,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 159,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 392.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,809 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

IJK stock opened at $98.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $73.17 and a 1 year high of $100.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.53.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

