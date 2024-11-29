Citigroup Inc. Has $10.84 Million Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 298,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $10,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,247,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,553,000 after acquiring an additional 60,935 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 21,752.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,646,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,685 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in BorgWarner by 7.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.21.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BWA stock opened at $34.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.85. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $38.22.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 11.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $747,985.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 227,513 shares in the company, valued at $7,915,177.27. This trade represents a 8.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 154,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $5,329,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,997,111.77. The trade was a 37.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,466 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,828. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

