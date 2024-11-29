Citigroup Inc. Has $10.89 Million Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,525 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.05% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $10,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 62.5% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $181.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.79. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $143.28 and a 1 year high of $210.70.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.25. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $635.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $178.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.74.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

