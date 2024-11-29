Citigroup Inc. Has $11.40 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.16% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $11,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITA. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 246,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,511,000 after buying an additional 27,071 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $153.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.54. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

