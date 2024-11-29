Citigroup Inc. Has $11.64 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 1,005.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,607 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $11,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,191,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,952 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,548,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,690,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,285,000 after acquiring an additional 273,461 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 258,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,766,000 after acquiring an additional 133,267 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,340,000.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EZU opened at $47.30 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.02.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.