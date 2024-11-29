Citigroup Inc. Has $12.25 Million Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 677,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,800 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $12,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,876,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,105 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,552,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,391,000 after acquiring an additional 157,982 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,622,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,362,000 after acquiring an additional 220,692 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,642.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,544,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,729,000 after purchasing an additional 59,919 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $17.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average is $17.72. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $18.23.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.