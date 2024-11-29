Citigroup Inc. Has $12.61 Million Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,767 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Regency Centers worth $12,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 25,250.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Regency Centers by 300.0% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 582.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on REG. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.08.

Regency Centers Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of REG opened at $75.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $56.51 and a 52-week high of $76.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.42 and its 200-day moving average is $68.09.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.50). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $360.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 132.39%.

About Regency Centers

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.