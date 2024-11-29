Citigroup Inc. Has $13.14 Million Stock Holdings in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,351,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,215 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 1.29% of Gaotu Techedu worth $13,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 158.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 77,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 47,522 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 249.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 90,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 64,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Gaotu Techedu by 1,362.7% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 141,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 132,029 shares in the last quarter. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GOTU opened at $2.87 on Friday. Gaotu Techedu Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $8.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.26. The company has a market cap of $744.97 million, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.02.

Gaotu Techedu ( NYSE:GOTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $138.95 million for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 20.26% and a negative net margin of 17.63%.

Separately, Citigroup cut Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.

