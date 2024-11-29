Citigroup Inc. Has $13.90 Million Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 69.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 210,946 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $13,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Repligen during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,518,000. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,202,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 74.6% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 34,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 14,746 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 8.5% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 138,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,638,000 after acquiring an additional 10,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Repligen by 3.7% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RGEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.25.

Repligen Stock Performance

RGEN opened at $149.99 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $113.50 and a 12-month high of $211.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -405.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.94. The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Repligen had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $154.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Repligen news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $3,225,905.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,328,540.80. This represents a 13.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

