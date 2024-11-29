Citigroup Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 485,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,357 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PXH. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 7,542.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $226,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

PXH stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.85. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $23.27.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

