Citigroup Inc. Purchases 3,300 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $12,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TKO. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in TKO Group by 52.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of TKO Group by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TKO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TKO Group from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on TKO Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on TKO Group from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TKO Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TKO Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.43.

Insider Transactions at TKO Group

In other news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $3,560,543.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,822.56. This represents a 42.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE TKO opened at $138.21 on Friday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $139.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of -329.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.27 and its 200 day moving average is $115.45.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $681.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.12 million. TKO Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. TKO Group’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About TKO Group

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.