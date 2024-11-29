Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,173 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Dynatrace worth $10,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 13.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 172.5% during the 3rd quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 98,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 62,371 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,598,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,571,000 after buying an additional 208,209 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,993,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,586,000 after buying an additional 384,708 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DT shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Dynatrace from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,905. This trade represents a 10.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $547,903.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,465 shares in the company, valued at $10,810,185.15. The trade was a 4.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,022 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,904 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $55.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 100.84, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.72 and a 200 day moving average of $49.10. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $61.41.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

