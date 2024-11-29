Citigroup Inc. Sells 7,201 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,035,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,201 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $10,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Haleon by 67.8% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 8,887,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,000 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Haleon by 8.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 41,753,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,009 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Haleon by 95.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,954,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,143,000 after purchasing an additional 954,622 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Haleon by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,473,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,593,000 after acquiring an additional 866,070 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Haleon by 14.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,019,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,205,000 after purchasing an additional 515,651 shares in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Haleon from $9.90 to $10.95 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group upgraded Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.95.

Haleon stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.30. Haleon plc has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.41.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

