Citigroup Inc. Sells 9,615 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,615 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $10,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in East West Bancorp by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in East West Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 7,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $1,279,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,413.83. The trade was a 20.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $985,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,543,510.50. This trade represents a 7.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,276 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $110.05 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.34 and a fifty-two week high of $113.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.41.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EWBC. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.25.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

