Citigroup Inc. Trims Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $14,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 225.1% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $489.50 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $391.84 and a 52 week high of $499.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $468.49 and a 200-day moving average of $436.73.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $420.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $450.00.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 5,410 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.83, for a total value of $2,471,450.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,432.89. The trade was a 50.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total value of $1,249,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,380,259.85. The trade was a 18.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,984 shares of company stock worth $12,230,877. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

