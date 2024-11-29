Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Price

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OXY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $50.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.66 and its 200 day moving average is $56.63. The company has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.58. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $71.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1,247.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 50,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 46,740 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 80,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 32,356 shares in the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Rule One Partners LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,199,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

