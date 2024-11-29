Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 54.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,515 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Clear Secure by 232.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 115,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 80,569 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 667.5% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 213,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 185,957 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at approximately $840,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 402.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 30,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the third quarter valued at $2,010,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Secure Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Clear Secure stock opened at $26.11 on Friday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $38.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.63.

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Clear Secure had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The company had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is presently 58.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on YOU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Insider Activity at Clear Secure

In other news, CFO Kenneth L. Cornick sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $8,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $46,575.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,901.55. This trade represents a 17.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 901,500 shares of company stock valued at $29,055,829 in the last three months. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clear Secure Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

