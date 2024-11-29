Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,891 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $67,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 137.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $1,312.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.85. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12 month low of $716.80 and a 12 month high of $1,376.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,255.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,176.66.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $18.81 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

