Comparing Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) & Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ – Get Free Report) and Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sundance Energy and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy N/A N/A N/A Magnolia Oil & Gas 28.88% 20.78% 14.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sundance Energy and Magnolia Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundance Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 Magnolia Oil & Gas 2 5 6 0 2.31

Earnings & Valuation

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus target price of $27.67, indicating a potential downside of 0.05%. Given Magnolia Oil & Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Magnolia Oil & Gas is more favorable than Sundance Energy.

This table compares Sundance Energy and Magnolia Oil & Gas”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Magnolia Oil & Gas $1.23 billion 4.43 $388.30 million $2.02 13.70

Magnolia Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Sundance Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.7% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sundance Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas beats Sundance Energy on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sundance Energy

Sundance Energy Inc. operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas. Sundance Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On March 9, 2021, Sundance Energy Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

