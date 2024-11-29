Compass (NYSE:COMP) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $7.17, with a volume of 3714974 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.

Several research firms have recently commented on COMP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Compass in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Compass from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Compass from $4.40 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Compass from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.94.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 2.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.02.

In other Compass news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 705,083 shares of Compass stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $4,174,091.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,176.48. The trade was a 74.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $46,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,070,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,758,503.52. This represents a 9.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,237,983 shares of company stock worth $57,751,622. 6.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

