CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.79.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMPO. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

In related news, Director Michele Logan sold 10,017,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $75,635,771.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,043,320 shares in the company, valued at $15,427,066. This represents a 83.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 5,730 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $69,046.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,292,219 shares in the company, valued at $15,571,238.95. The trade was a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,641,727 shares of company stock worth $80,370,824 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new position in CompoSecure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,795,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new position in CompoSecure during the third quarter worth $5,445,000. Progeny 3 Inc. acquired a new position in CompoSecure in the third quarter valued at $5,243,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in CompoSecure by 146.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 486,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 289,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in CompoSecure during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,766,000. 37.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMPO opened at $16.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76. CompoSecure has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $107.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.11 million. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CompoSecure will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

