Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CEIX. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,033,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 53.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 141.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,619,000. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 47,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

Shares of CEIX opened at $131.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.73. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.43 and a twelve month high of $134.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.26 and a 200 day moving average of $102.69.

CONSOL Energy Cuts Dividend

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.05. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 28.96% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $574.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Benchmark lifted their price target on CONSOL Energy from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

View Our Latest Report on CEIX

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.