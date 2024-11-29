Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $639,000 Position in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,115 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in ChromaDex were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ChromaDex during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 170.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 119,915 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the second quarter worth approximately $597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDXC opened at $7.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.70. ChromaDex Co. has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.54 million, a PE ratio of 764.76 and a beta of 1.88.

ChromaDex ( NASDAQ:CDXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ChromaDex had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $25.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ChromaDex Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

CDXC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of ChromaDex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on ChromaDex from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on ChromaDex from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

