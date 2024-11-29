Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $643,000 Investment in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 61,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of REGENXBIO at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RGNX. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 7.2% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 9.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 8.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in REGENXBIO by 20.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 183.3% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of RGNX opened at $10.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.91. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $495.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Transactions at REGENXBIO

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 10,000 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $101,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,101.46. This trade represents a 46.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 13.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on REGENXBIO from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.27.

REGENXBIO Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

