Cormark Reduces Earnings Estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) – Cormark dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report released on Monday, November 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will earn $5.69 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.84. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $5.46 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $56.39 on Wednesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $53.52 and a 52-week high of $65.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.33 and its 200 day moving average is $57.71. The company has a market cap of $98.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,997,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,429,186,000 after purchasing an additional 218,807 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,803,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,418,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,794 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,515,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,046,825,000 after acquiring an additional 853,313 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,814,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $759,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,509,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $854,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,532 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

