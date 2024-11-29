Critical Analysis: Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS) and Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) and Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Inari Medical has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sharps Technology has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.0% of Inari Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.2% of Sharps Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Inari Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Sharps Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inari Medical -13.68% -10.09% -6.60% Sharps Technology N/A -110.40% -73.60%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Inari Medical and Sharps Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Inari Medical and Sharps Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inari Medical 0 6 5 0 2.45 Sharps Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00

Inari Medical currently has a consensus price target of $58.89, indicating a potential upside of 15.40%. Given Inari Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Inari Medical is more favorable than Sharps Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inari Medical and Sharps Technology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inari Medical $574.50 million 5.20 -$1.64 million ($1.35) -37.80 Sharps Technology N/A N/A -$9.84 million ($8.08) -0.49

Inari Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Sharps Technology. Inari Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sharps Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Inari Medical beats Sharps Technology on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc. builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation. It serves interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists, and vascular surgeons. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Sharps Technology

Sharps Technology, Inc., a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

