Critical Contrast: Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) and Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH)

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) and Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Greystone Housing Impact Investors and Mercurity Fintech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greystone Housing Impact Investors 0 0 4 0 3.00 Mercurity Fintech 0 0 0 0 0.00

Greystone Housing Impact Investors currently has a consensus price target of $17.38, suggesting a potential upside of 47.00%. Given Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Greystone Housing Impact Investors is more favorable than Mercurity Fintech.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercurity Fintech has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Greystone Housing Impact Investors and Mercurity Fintech”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greystone Housing Impact Investors $36.57 million 7.53 $54.01 million $0.62 19.06 Mercurity Fintech $450,000.00 824.45 -$9.36 million N/A N/A

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Mercurity Fintech.

Profitability

This table compares Greystone Housing Impact Investors and Mercurity Fintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greystone Housing Impact Investors 17.55% 2.46% 0.55% Mercurity Fintech N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.0% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Greystone Housing Impact Investors beats Mercurity Fintech on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments; Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments; MF Properties; Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments. It also invests in governmental issuer loans. The company was formerly known as America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. and changed its name to Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP in December 2022. Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

About Mercurity Fintech

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. operates as a fintech company powered by blockchain. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders; and asset digitalization platform, which offers blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals. It also offers cryptocurrency mining services that provides computing power to the mining pool; and digital consultation services, such as digital payment solutions, asset management, and online and traditional brokerage services. The company was formerly known as JMU Limited and changed its name to Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. in April 2020. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

