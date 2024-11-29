CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Shares Purchased by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) by 3,091.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,853 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $173,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,268,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,401,000 after buying an additional 22,073 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 18.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 13,863 shares during the period. 56.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

CrossFirst Bankshares Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CFB stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $19.22. The company has a market cap of $866.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CFB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CFB

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director George Bruce bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.