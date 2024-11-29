CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 101.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 593.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CICC Research started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total value of $1,361,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,954,251.12. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total transaction of $16,410,501.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,746 shares in the company, valued at $329,172,858.52. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,248 shares of company stock worth $32,465,110. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $347.59 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $398.33. The company has a market capitalization of $85.20 billion, a PE ratio of 503.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.01.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.