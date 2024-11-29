CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at Citigroup

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $295.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.80.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $347.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.20 billion, a PE ratio of 503.75, a P/E/G ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $314.88 and a 200-day moving average of $313.01. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total transaction of $1,173,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,521,111.43. The trade was a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,623.36. This trade represents a 4.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,248 shares of company stock worth $32,465,110. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,630,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,144,000 after buying an additional 275,717 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 25.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,068,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,893,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,505,000 after acquiring an additional 97,990 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,049,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,425,000 after acquiring an additional 60,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,817,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,471,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

