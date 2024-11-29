CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Down 4.6% on Analyst Downgrade

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) fell 4.6% during trading on Thursday after Hsbc Global Res downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $340.52 and last traded at $347.59. 10,786,740 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 5,018,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $364.30.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $347.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.80.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,623.36. This trade represents a 4.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total value of $1,361,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,954,251.12. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,248 shares of company stock worth $32,465,110. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $955,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 846,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,331,000 after purchasing an additional 78,305 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $1,342,000. Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.2% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 439,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $85.20 billion, a PE ratio of 503.75, a PEG ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $314.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.01.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

